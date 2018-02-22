Pupil bust with R47k in fake cash

A high school pupil is expected to appear in court soon after he was arrested for being in possession of counterfeit notes worth close to R50 000.

The pupil, who is a minor, from Duduza on the East Rand was later released into the custody of his parents.

"Duduza police arrested the learner with counterfeit notes worth R47 000. Police got a report from an educator that one of the learners from one of the high schools was in possession of fake R100 notes in the school worth about R5 000.

"The police followed up on the information and went to the learner's house where they recovered more counterfeit notes, bringing the total to R47 000," said Duduza police station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Bheki Mhlungu.

"Further investigation revealed that someone within the suspect's family is responsible for the fake bank notes."