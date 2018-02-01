No holy ground for sex crimes

Whether culprits existed in the Tshwane church or not, should have been a secondary issue. The urgent matter for the congregants should have been to embrace and not castigate their own children.

They could not have deliberately invited dishonour towards themselves by making wild claims about sexual harassment.

Caring worshippers should have been sensitive to the fact that a precedent of sex crimes involving the clergy, elders or other male members of churches has already been established. One example is that involving Nigerian pastor Tim Omotoso, who is in court for sex crimes allegedly committed against young female congregants.

Churches and schools should provide a safe haven for girls and women, against a brutal society. When children and women are harmed in these places of supposed safety, it is like a crime has been committed on top of another - betrayal of trust over commission of sexual infraction.

It's not enough to condemn sexual violation; we need to keep the narrative alive in all spheres of community life so that offenders have no place to hide.

Law enforcement must also play ball and those officers who dismiss people who try to open cases of harassment must be dealt with.

The biggest step towards triumph over this scourge, however, would be parents empowering their children through open talk about sex and sexuality.