This cannot be said enough - sex with a minor is rape

The Reiger Park High School alleged sex scandal which unfolded this week shines a light once more on Statutory rape and the age of consent in South Africa.

The principal in the center of the scandal resigned from his position on January 15 after videos and pictures of himself with a learner‚ teachers and other school employees in compromising positions were leaked on social media.

In the graphic video, the girls could be seen performing oral sex on a man alleged to be the principal while another one shows a man plunging his fingers into the private parts of a girl in full school uniform.

Gauteng department of education spokesman Steve Mabona said the victims are minors aged between 15 and 17.

READ: The South African Council of Educators professional code of conduct

According to ageofconsent.net the minimum age at which an individual is considered legally old enough to consent to participation in sexual activity in South Africa is 16.

Individuals aged 15 or younger are not legally able to consent to sexual activity.

South African statutory rape law is violated when an individual has consensual sexual contact with a person under age 16.

Regardless of whether the minor has consented to sexual contact with an adult, he or she can still be charged with statutory rape and automatically prosecuted.

Charges will sometimes be laid against the offender by a concerned adult who is worried that the minor may have been coerced, manipulated into having sex, or not willing and able to press charges.