Elite unit also part of Gupta raid in India

It was not only police and tax officials who conducted the raid at the Gupta homes in Saharanpur on Tuesday - India’s elite Enforcement Directorate officials were also part of it.

SABC India correspondent Neha Poonia said the presence of these officials was important because the directorate was one of India’s top agencies that investigates financial crimes and money laundering.

There is speculation that officials are looking at whether there is a link between the money that the Guptas might have invested in Saharanpur and the state capture probe against the brothers in South Africa‚ Poonia said.