Paul Mashatile‚ treasurer-general of the ANC‚ told business leaders at a conference on the future of South Africa the issue of expropriation of land without compensation had to be addressed in a manner that does not disrupt the economy and in a manner that redresses the injustices of the past.

He said land and access to land have been taken from the majority in the past. “It’s not just private land‚ we’ve done an audit of state land and also land in the hands of absentee landowners‚” said Mashatile‚ adding that if people were given land they must also be given support.

He said the need for land was not only in rural areas. In urban areas land was needed to build houses and factories.