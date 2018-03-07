Zulu King Zwelithini keen to meet Malema

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini is not afraid of talking to EFF leader Julius Malema on the thorny issue of land expropriation without compensation.

But royal family spokesman Prince Thulani Zulu said yesterday the king would talk about any matter as long as it was handled with respect and in a deserved protocol.

"Everybody knows where the palace is and they are free to come and air their views. The royalty respects everybody's freedom of speech as per our constitutional rights.

"However, the royalty remains apolitical at all times."