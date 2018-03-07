Zulu King Zwelithini keen to meet Malema
Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini is not afraid of talking to EFF leader Julius Malema on the thorny issue of land expropriation without compensation.
But royal family spokesman Prince Thulani Zulu said yesterday the king would talk about any matter as long as it was handled with respect and in a deserved protocol.
"Everybody knows where the palace is and they are free to come and air their views. The royalty respects everybody's freedom of speech as per our constitutional rights.
"However, the royalty remains apolitical at all times."
The king was responding to Malema's comment on Sunday when he addressed EFF supporters at the launch of his party's election registration campaign in Johannesburg.
Malema said the Ingonyama Trust should be dissolved if it was not benefiting the Zulu nation.
The Trust administers 2.8million hectares of land on behalf of the Zulu nation.
Zwelithini did not respond directly to Malema's comment but said he would engage with the EFF leader.