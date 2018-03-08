Patient Lerena guns for greatness

Despite having won the WBF Africa, WBC Youth silver, SA and IBO cruiserweight belts Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena is a work in progress - says trainer Peter Smith, who guided the former horse racing jockey to the first defence of his IBO belt last weekend.

Lerena produced his best performance against experienced European Boxing Union (EBU) champion Dymtro Kucher of Ukraine at Emperors Palace on Saturday.

The 25-year-old left-handed and supremely built Lerena aptly handled Kucher.

Lerena showed patience rather than chasing an early night as he boxed brilliantly behind his right hand jab.

Kucher came into the fight looking for a knockout but it was not to be. He has knocked out 18 of his 23 victims - against two losses and a draw.