Land in SA was taken through ‘genocide’ and will be returned: Malema

“It didn’t end there (with genocide). They passed law after law‚ taking land from our people. Yet investors never left the country. When they passed the Land Act of 1913‚ investors never left the country. Investors came into the country.”

The expropriation of land without compensation was one of the topics Malema spoke about at the launch of the EFF’s election registration campaign on Sunday.

“We want to heal the pain of the past. How to heal the pain of the past? We want to give land to our people. It is going to happen. It will happen in our lifetime. Whether they like it or not‚ the land will be returned in the hands of our people‚” Malema said.

He referred to those threatening to retaliate with civil war to defend their land as “non-thinkers”.

“We don’t want civil war here‚” Malema said.

“Now is the time of the thinkers. Let us talk about how do we take into the hands of the people through dialogue‚ through robust debate‚ without any threats of civil war.”

Malema wants to remove Athol Trollip as the mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro on April 6 because he is white.

“Why not [Herman] Mashaba? Why not Solly [Msimanga] and all of that? Because the mayor of [the] DA in PE (Port Elizabeth) is a white man‚” Malema said.

“Not because Mashaba and Solly will not be touched. They will be touched‚ don’t worry‚ but we are starting with this whiteness.”

Malema said the party does not care about “white feelings”.

“Trollip deserves nothing from us. We don’t hate white people‚ we just love black people.”

A public spat erupted between the EFF and the DA because of their different stances on expropriation of land without compensation. This issue was recently debated in the National Assembly in Parliament after the ANC decided to expropriate land without compensation at their 54th Congress in December.