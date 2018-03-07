Mammoth task ahead of government to clean out corruption at SOE's

Newly appointed minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan has admitted that although there's new positive political change in the country, government still has a mammoth task ahead of them in an attempt to clean out corruption.

Speaking at day two of the Federation of Unions of South Africa's leadership and collective bargaining conference in Pretoria yesterday under the theme 'Ethical governance to stimulate inclusive economic growth and decent jobs in Pretoria, Gordhan said this would not happen overnight.

"One of the questions we need to ask ourselves as South Africans is, 'how did we get into this' but far more importantly, is the fact that in recent time, with political changes that has given South Africans hope and optimism that we now have a government in place by and large which will ensure that we will reverse state capture and that we re-capture the state so that these institutions work for the South African public," said Gordhan.

Just three days into the office, Gordhan, who is back into Cabinet in less than a year since being unceremoniously sacked as Finance Minister by former President Jacob Zuma, said state owned enterprises which are captured, will be dealt with swiftly by removing everyone who may have had a hand in illegal dealings with the parastatals.