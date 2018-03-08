President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday held discussions with Moody’s on the various initiatives underway to accelerate the country’s economic growth and create jobs.

At the meeting‚ which comes just two weeks before Moody’s is set to announce its latest outlook on South Africa‚ Ramaphosa also reaffirmed that accelerated land reform would unfold within a clear legal framework and without negatively affecting economic growth‚ agricultural production and food security.

Moody's is a provider of credit ratings‚ research and risk analysis.

This was the first time that the agency had interacted with Ramaphosa since he was elected the country’s president last month.