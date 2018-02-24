Head in the stars, but Didintle Khunou still grounded

Didintle Khunou wows audiences night after night in her portrayal of Celie in The Color Purple musical, currently on at the Joburg Theatre.

If it's not her intense portrayal of the abused young woman, then it's the vocal notes Khunou, 25, hits with great ease.

She remembers how she staged the coup to win over the casting team of the musical.

"I went to a second-hand shop in Melville for a dress to resemble the character best.

"I had seen the movie and worried that I didn't look like Whoopi Goldberg with my light complexion and I gave the audition my all and after call-backs, I got the role," she says.