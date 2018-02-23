I haven’t been to the mountain. I haven’t been oppressed. I don’t know what it is like to be the only black face in a cinema and see people on screen that don’t look like me or speak my language. But I saw something in Marvel's latest superhero film Black Panther that made me proud to be an African‚ I saw myself.

I understand that cultural appropriation and exploitation is real and let me say from the start that I am not trying to be black. I don’t believe that me voshoing to gqom or trying to learn a local language will make me any more black than looking for a bargain will make me an Indian or a Jew. I am simply a guy born in Africa and raised to embrace everything around him.

So when I was invited to sit with some of the cast members to discuss the film‚ I tried to soak it all in. The energy in the room when John Kani spoke of what the film meant to the African child was electric. And when he declared “I walked out the theatre proud to be an African‚” it hit me to my core.