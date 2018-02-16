Newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday deliver a State of the Nation Address that will hopefully set the country on a sustainable trajectory of economic growth‚ with the mining sector set to play a significant part.

In a speech to the British Chamber of Business in South Africa on Thursday evening‚ Peter Leon‚ partner and Africa co-chair of law firm Herbert Smith Freehills‚ said the problem the mining industry had faced since 1994 had been the change in how mineral rights were owned.

He said before then‚ ownership of minerals was vested in the owner of mineral rights who had the right to exploit them.

This changed in May 2004 when the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) of 2002 came into effect‚ which resulted in the state becoming the “custodian” of all minerals.

Leon said the MPRDA failed to prescribe objective timelines for the exercise of licensing powers by either the minister of mineral resources or the Department of Mineral Resources‚ leaving much to their interpretation and discretion.

“This in turn has led to a climate of inconsistency as much as regulatory uncertainty. As a result‚ investor confidence waned‚” Leon said.