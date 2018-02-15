The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the fifth democratically elected president of South Africa in Parliament on Thursday afternoon was met with congratulations but also words of caution by opposition parties.

After Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng declared Ramaphosa president‚ Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete gave opposition parties time to respond to the election of the new president.

Leader of the official opposition Mmusi Maimane congratulated Ramaphosa but noted that the DA would raise concerns if he did not deliver to the people.

“If you act in the interest of the people of South Africa we will cooperate as best we can to assist in that mission‚” he said.

Maimane said the DA believed South Africa did not only have a Jacob Zuma problem but had an ANC problem.