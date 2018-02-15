Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the swearing-in of Ramaphosa by reading out the oath of office for Ramaphosa to repeat.

The ceremony was attended by first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe‚ Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete‚ ministers‚ deputy ministers and opposition leaders at Tuynhuis‚ the president's Cape Town offices.

Mogoeng congratulated Ramaphosa once he officially signed and sealed the oath of office.

Once the ceremony was concluded by director-general in the Presidency‚ Dr Cassius Lubisi‚ ministers and guests broke out in song.

Here is the full text of the oath of office read out by Ramaphosa:

In the presence of everyone assembled here‚ and in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of South Africa‚ I‚ Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa‚ swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa‚ and will obey‚ observe‚ uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other law of the Republic; and I solemnly and sincerely promise that I will always— • promote all that will advance the Republic‚ and oppose all that may harm it; • protect and promote the rights of all South Africans; • discharge my duties with all my strength and talents to the best of my knowledge and ability and true to the dictates of my conscience; • do justice to all; and • devote myself to the well-being of the Republic and all of its people.

So help me God.