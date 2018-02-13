"In terms of our constitution‚ there is a president of the ANC now and we have already spoken about this matter of making sure that we align [the ANC presidency to the State presidency]. We said comrade Ramaphosa must become the president of the ANC and‚ therefore‚ if there will be a Sona‚ which we want to happen‚ it will be addressed by Ramaphosa. There is no question about it‚" said Magashule.

This comes exactly a week after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced that Sona‚ originally scheduled for February 8‚ was postponed. A new date for the event‚ which is also the ceremonial opening of Parliament‚ has not been announced.

Magashule said that Zuma had agreed to step down‚ but only after a three-to-six month period. However‚ with this being an unacceptable timeframe‚ the party decided to recall him.

While Magashule was at pains to state that there was no deadline for Zuma to respond to the decision‚ he said he was "sure" it would happen by Wednesday.