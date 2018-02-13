Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver Sona, says ANC

The state of the nation address (Sona) will be delivered by Cyril Ramaphosa, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Tuesday.

Sona was postponed last week as the news of President Jacob Zuma's recall as the head of state gained momentum.

"If Sona has to be there, it will be addressed by president Ramaphosa. There is no question about it," said Magashule.

He said, however, that Sona was not a "constitutional legal requirement".

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete said last week – as she announced the indefinite postponement of Sona – that the Budget speech would not be postponed.

It is unheard of for a Budget speech to be tabled before the president delivers the annual state of the nation address.

Magashule said the ANC had not resolved to recall Zuma as the head of state because of any wrongdoing on his part.

He reiterated that the party took an issue with the matter of two centres of power – at Luthuli House with ANC president Ramaphosa and at the Union Buildings with Zuma.

"President Zuma has not been found guilty by any court of law and when we took these decisions we did not take these decisions because Comrade Jacob Zuma had done anything wrong," said Magashule.