Opposition parties are working on a joint approach towards what should happen in Parliament now that the state of the nation address has been postponed.

The leaders and senior representatives of the DA‚ the EFF‚ the Congress of the People‚ the African Christian Democratic Party and the Freedom Front Plus met on Wednesday to discuss the way forward.

They will meet again on Monday with all other opposition party leaders‚ including those from the UDM‚ IFP‚ National Freedom Party‚ Pan Africanist Congress‚ African People’s Convention‚ African Independent Congress and Agang SA.

Monday’s meeting will discuss the EFF’s motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ which has been provisionally scheduled for debate in the National Assembly on February 22‚ along with Parliament’s mandate to elect a new president once Zuma is removed.