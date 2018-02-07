‘Zuma is showing his true colours’ – Cosatu spokesperson

President Jacob Zuma has, for the past two years, shown his true colours according to Cosatu.

The trade union spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told PowerFM this morning that Zuma's actions including the midnight reshuffles showed that he cares very little about his party, the African National Congress (ANC).

"For the last two years really I think he sort of showed his true colours because we started seeing him being very bold in how he was reshuffling his cabinet," said Pamla.

"The ANC hasn't mattered to President Jacob Zuma for quite sometime. I mean he was using some outrageous conspiracy theories to justify his cabinet reshuffles. He would come with some crazy intelligence reports to actually fire finance ministers at the time when we were in economic crisis. The ANC would jump around but he would just shrug them off and move on."