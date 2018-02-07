‘Zuma is showing his true colours’ – Cosatu spokesperson
President Jacob Zuma has, for the past two years, shown his true colours according to Cosatu.
The trade union spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told PowerFM this morning that Zuma's actions including the midnight reshuffles showed that he cares very little about his party, the African National Congress (ANC).
"For the last two years really I think he sort of showed his true colours because we started seeing him being very bold in how he was reshuffling his cabinet," said Pamla.
"The ANC hasn't mattered to President Jacob Zuma for quite sometime. I mean he was using some outrageous conspiracy theories to justify his cabinet reshuffles. He would come with some crazy intelligence reports to actually fire finance ministers at the time when we were in economic crisis. The ANC would jump around but he would just shrug them off and move on."
This comes as the country waits in anticipation for ANC and the country's deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Zuma's fate.
It is reported that Zuma has agreed to step down and that Ramaphosa will on Wednesday outline the details of Zuma's future which are said to include his demands.
The ANC national executive meeting which was set to discuss Zuma's future was postponed following Zuma and Ramaphosa's "fruitful" meeting in Cape Town yesterday.
Pamla said that ANC, especially its leader Ramaphosa would have to show leadership in dealing with Zuma.
"So the ANC by now should know that President Jacob Zuma hasn't cared for the alliance and the ANC for quite sometime and now it's up to this newly elected ANC to really think about the future of the ANC. This is now about the future of the ANC.
"The people South Africa are going to watch, wait and see whether the ANC does have the fortitude to really provide the leadership that it is promising not just to the organisation itself but to society. So we think it's a big test and we wish them all of the best because we would like really see an ANC that is on a recovery path," explained Pamla.