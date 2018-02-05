Malema to ANC: ‘Leave Zuma to us’

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the ANC to leave President Jacob Zuma to his party.

“Leave him to us. It looks like this guy has defeated you,” Malema said during a press briefing in Braamfontein following the party’s plenum meeting held over the weekend.

Malema’s remarks come after Zuma’s alleged refusal to resign, ignoring pleas from the ANC top six officials including ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema also revealed that his party was considering legal action to stop Zuma from delivering Sona.

“If his party says he must go. Why must he speak?”

He said that a motion of no confidence in Zuma was going to be tabled in parliament on Thursday.

This is despite the fact that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has declined the EFF’s request for a motion to be debated before Sona.

Malema argued that Zuma has defied his own party, the ANC, and will do it again.

“Sona must come. Our people need to know the state of affairs. But it must be delivered by a different person who respects the constitution.”

He said that the people of South Africa do not want a criminal to deliver Sona.

Malema said Zuma has dared the ANC to fire him.

“What is even worse is that he is not scared of impeachment. The ANC is in trouble. When we started we were told that we are rascals and anarchists. Today the man is saying he is not going anywhere.”

Malema lashed out at Ramaphosa, saying he is part of the mess South Africa is confronted with today.

He also accused Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng premier David Makhura of being responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

“They killed people. They must take full responsibility. No one is arrested,” Malema said.

He said that his party would embark on an anti black racism campaign.

“All companies paying white people more than blacks shall be confronted to transform.”