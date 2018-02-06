Zuma: The backtracking president

President Jacob Zuma is known for his fiery speeches which often times were accompanied by a song or two.

In the recent years, Zuma, has forgone the singing but who can forget his vibrating rendition of Inde lendlela and M’shini wami?

Our charismatic Commander in Chief is known for populating phrases such as the use of Nkaaaandla and meme worthy renditions of opposition leader Mmusi Maimane’s speech about a ‘broken president.’

Certainly, his utterances keep the general public tuned into Parliament TV as much the protesting antics of the EFF.