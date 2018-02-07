The Minister of Police on Wednesday asked the Constitutional Court not to confirm that two sections in the Firearms Control Act were unconstitutional.

The sections‚ if declared unconstitutional‚ will disrupt the police’s goal of regulating firearm ownership by requiring that each firearm owner has a licence which expires after a certain period.

Before the Firearms Control Act of 2000‚ a licence to possess a firearm lasted for life.

The 2000 legislation changed all that. It required that each person wishing to own a firearm must be licensed to do so and that each firearm must be licensed.

The new Act also required that a competency certificate‚ which shows that a person is fit and proper to possess a firearm‚ must be obtained and that it will expire after a certain period.

The constitutional challenge in the High Court in Pretoria was brought by the South African Hunters and Game Conservation Association.

It followed an instruction in February 2016 by the then acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane that police stations should not accept any late renewal applications for firearm licences.