Black First Land First's (BLF) “Hands Off Jacob Zuma” march came to a halt after they delivered a memorandum to the ANC on Monday‚ demanding‚ among other things‚ that Zuma should remain state president until his term of office comes to an end.

This happened while the ANC's National Working Committee meeting was underway with the party's top six officials after being summoned to the ANC's head office to discuss Zuma's fate.

At the same time‚ Zuma‚ 75‚ was met with Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini at the Ondini Palace in Nongoma‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The BLF read out the memorandum to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule‚ who braved the rain and appeared to be pretty relaxed while listening to the demands. He had been escorted outside to receive the memorandum of demands by heavily armed police and ANC VIP protection services.

Surrounded by BLF members and a heavily armed police a few meters away from Luthuli House‚ BLF treasurer general Thandiswa Yaphi said they would defend any attempts to remove Zuma from office.

"[We] note the reactionary conspiracy to remove President Zuma from office. We are to warn the leadership of the African National Congress against instituting a coup against President Zuma‚" Yaphi told Magashule‚ who nodded to this demand.