Like Zuma, divisive Magashule is a liability to the ANC

Ace Magashule, please tell the nation which ANC and whose ANC are you really serving?

You told ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal recently that the party you serve is not the ANC. You told them that they will have their ANC back in the next five years.

These comments are shocking. Just over a month ago, you were elected ANC secretary-general.

Your remarks have passed a motion of no confidence in those you are now leading with. Clearly, you are still unhappy with the outcome of the elective conference in December because you hoped for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to win. What a pity.

On the same platform in KwaZulu-Natal, you accused as being factional those who want the finality on the decision of the national executive committee (NEC) that Zuma should not be the face of the governing party come the 2019 election campaign.

This is double-speak of the worst kind. If the ANC that you currently serve in is not the real ANC, why don't you resign.