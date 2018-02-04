ANC deputy president David Mabuza has slammed an interim protection order taken out against him by a wealthy Mpumalanga businessman and said it is nothing more than a political smear campaign.

"I welcome the day that I can appear in court to answer these allegations‚" said Mabuza in a statement to this publication.

On Monday sustainability developer and conservationist Frederick Daniel obtained an interim protection order against Mabuza to stop him from interfering in his business operations and from harassing him‚ his family and staff. He claims that Mabuza has been behind the stopping of his applications to secure permits to operate his business - a nature reserve which is the gateway to one of South Africa's most pristine biodiversity areas. The area is situated between Badplaas and Barberton.

Daniel maintains that Mabuza's harassment stems from him blowing the whistle on an alleged R2.1-billion fake land claim scam‚ which allegedly involved Mabuza. Daniel has a R2.5-billion law suit in the North Gauteng High Court against Mabuza and officials in several Mpumalanga government departments‚ including the provincial tourism and parks agency.

The law suit involves the loss of business because the province refused to grant him permits to operate his luxury nature reserve.

Mabuza‚ in his statement‚ hit back at Daniel and his lawyer‚ Mathews Phosa‚ who he labelled a "failed ANC Presidential candidate". He accused Daniel of abusing the courts through his "sensational‚ frivolous and thumb-sucked allegations".