Emotions ran high on Wednesday as the Randburg Magistrate's Court delivered judgment in the case against the man who allegedly caused the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere.

As Magistrate David Mahango recounted evidence led in court throughout the trial‚ Mhere's sister Valerie could be seen crying. Her mother‚ Angela‚ looked down with her eyes closed.

On the other side of the packed courtroom‚ the mother of Preshalin Naidoo‚ the man accused of causing Mhere's death‚ also wept while listening to Mahango reading her son's evidence.