Gauteng Premier David Makhura's explanation that he didn’t know that Life Esidimeni patients were being sent to NGOs is hard to believe.

This is according to the Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom‚ who said Makhura was in the Gauteng legislature when Bloom pointed out patients were going to NGOs after the Life Esidimeni homes were closed down.

Makhura testified at the Life Esidimeni hearings that the former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu "misled" him and said patients were only being moved into state institutions.

The Life Esidimeni hearing’s aim is to find closure for families after 144 mentally ill patients died following the move of 1700 people from these Esidimeni homes.

Makhura in his testimony‚ given under oath‚ said multiple times that he never knew patients were being sent to NGOs.

Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy also testified‚ also under oath‚ that she did not know the end of the Life Esidimeni contract would lead to patients to being moved into NGOs. She produced a presentation showing that Mahlangu explained that patients would be moved into state facilities.