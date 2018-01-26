Magashule’s office co-operating with the Hawks

The office of Free State Premier Ace Magashule said on Friday it was co-operating with the Hawks investigators who were raiding his offices in Bloemfontein.

“We would like to confirm that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ commonly known as the Hawks‚ have visited the offices of the premier‚” Magashule’s spokesman Tiisetso Makhele said.

“They were in a possession of a search and seizure warrant. They are looking for documents relating to the Vrede dairy farm project.”