Longstanding rivals of ANC deputy president David Mabuza are going in for the kill now that he is no longer in charge of the ruling party in Mpumalanga.

They slammed Mabuza’s nine-year-long iron grip over the province and plan to use his absence to gain a hold of the party and steer it in a different direction.

However‚ Musi Skosana — convenor of Mabuza rival David Dube’s campaign to become the next provincial ANC chairman — said even though Mabuza’s election as ANC number 2 gave them breathing space‚ they were wary of his extensive and still-strong network of influence in the province.

Mabuza is said to be behind efforts to engineer the election of an interim unity structure when the Mpumalanga ANC holds a special provincial general council (PGC) in April. That interim structure would govern the province until the 2019 national and provincial elections‚ after which a new leadership would be elected.

But Skosana insists that “times are changing” and that Mabuza’s departure from Mpumalanga signals potentially the beginning of new politics in the province.

He said: “You would know that in the past in Mpumalanga‚ leadership emerged out of arrangements. Well‚ times are changing but we also know that even if a person leaves‚ systems remain in place. Now that the deputy president has left the province‚ there are people who would remain behind and continue to arrange leadership outcomes.”