UDM calls on opposition parties to discuss Zuma's fate.

Zuma is expected to deliver the Sona on February 8 but opposition parties have said it would be in the best interests of South Africa if he does not deliver it.

"We have called on the parties through a letter and some have responded. It is not in our interest that Zuma should open Parliament again…please‚" Holomisa said.

Holomisa said the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People were the only parties that had agreed to this meeting which would take place on Friday.

"We need to discuss the call by the EFF for a motion of no confidence‚ the Sona and what position are we going to participate in. I hear the DA is saying the Sona must be postponed… so these are different views and parties are free to express them but at the end of the day‚ if we meet on Friday‚ we might come up with one position‚" said Holomisa.