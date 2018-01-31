UDM calls on opposition parties to discuss Zuma's fate
Zuma is expected to deliver the Sona on February 8 but opposition parties have said it would be in the best interests of South Africa if he does not deliver it.
"We have called on the parties through a letter and some have responded. It is not in our interest that Zuma should open Parliament again…please‚" Holomisa said.
Holomisa said the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People were the only parties that had agreed to this meeting which would take place on Friday.
"We need to discuss the call by the EFF for a motion of no confidence‚ the Sona and what position are we going to participate in. I hear the DA is saying the Sona must be postponed… so these are different views and parties are free to express them but at the end of the day‚ if we meet on Friday‚ we might come up with one position‚" said Holomisa.
Earlier on Wednesday‚ Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane wrote to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete requesting that the event be postponed until Zuma is removed from office and Parliament elects a new head of state.
Parliament later responded‚ saying: "As Sona is a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament‚ and the request directly affects them‚ both the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces will consider the correspondence and reply accordingly."
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said a joint sitting of Parliament on the Sona is called by the President of the country in terms of the Constitution‚ through the presiding officers‚ and is scheduled by the multiparty joint programme committee. He said in applying their minds‚ the presiding officers would therefore take into consideration all of these factors.
In terms of the constitution‚ Zuma cannot be impeached between now and February 8‚ but a vote of no confidence can take place before that.