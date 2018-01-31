Maimane said while the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) has requested Jacob Zuma be removed before Sona‚ the ANC’s Deputy Secretary-General‚ Jessie Duarte‚ has gone on record saying Jacob Zuma is “going nowhere”.

"Last year’s State of the Nation Address cost over R11 million. We cannot afford to waste this amount of public money for Jacob Zuma to deliver the government’s programme of action for the coming year in his Sona‚ when it is not likely that he will remain the President of the Republic much longer.

". . . The Speaker must act in the interests of all South Africans‚ and postpone the State of the Nation Address until the ANC leadership battle has been resolved."

The EFF has also written to Mbete‚ with an implicit threat to disrupt the speech if it goes ahead‚ according to an overnight report in City Press.

The party is quoted as saying: "We write to the Speaker to request that she must start processes of rescheduling the Parliament programme if Mr. Jacob Zuma is still President. Failure to do so will leave us with no option‚ but to take up the issue during SONA."