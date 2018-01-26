Former South African Social Security Agency chief executive Thokozani Magwaza has accused social development minister Bathabile Dlamini of running Sassa like her own shop.

"The problem is that the minister was running Sassa as her shop.She disturbed the smooth running of the organisation‚" Magwaza told an inquiry into Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis on Friday.

The inquiry kicked off on Monday and is a directive of the Constitutional Court‚ which ordered that an inquiry be established to set out Dlamini’s roles and responsibilities as social development minister. The court ordered that all parties involved in the matter appoint a judge to investigate whether Dlamini should be held liable for the grants saga. Retired judge Bernard Ngoepe is heading the inquiry.

The Black Sash Trust approached the court in March after the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) acknowledged it would not be able to pay millions of grants from April 1‚ despite promising the court in November 2015 it would do so.

Dlamini has maintained she is not to blame for the Sassa's failure to meet the deadline.

She has accused Magwaza of being a trouble-maker and for interrupting the implementation process.