Counsel for former social development director-general Zane Dangor told his former boss‚ Minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ that she may have deceived the Constitutional Court by not disclosing that the SA Social Security Agency (SASSA) would not meet the deadline to pay social grants.

Dlamini is currently appearing at an inquiry into her role in the social grants crisis.

"Minister‚ do you understand that the failure of the department of not disclosing to the Constitutional Court that it may not meet the deadline creates an impression that SASSA was deceiving the court?" asked Dangor's counsel‚ Vincent Maleka SC. Dlamini told him that she was only made aware that the deadline might be missed in October 2016.

The Black Sash Trust ultimately went to the Con Court to inform it that SASSA was facing a crisis – and Maleka questioned Dlamini on why she had failed to do so before the NGO did.