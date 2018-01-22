Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has opted to make use of an interpreter to tender her evidence before an inquiry into her role in the social grants crisis.

Dlamini is currently appearing before the inquiry‚ which kicked off on Monday.

Dlamini's counsel‚ Advocate Ishmael Semenya‚ informed the inquiry that his client would be giving evidence in her home language‚ Zulu.

Retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe‚ who has been appointed to head the inquiry‚ remarked that was unusual for a person like Dlamini‚ who has a good command of the English language‚ to require the services of an interpreter.