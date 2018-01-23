Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is adamant that the measures she put in place to deal with the social grants crisis were "diligent and competent" – until SA Social Security Agency (SASSA) chief executive Thokozani Magwaza assumed the position.

This is despite Geoff Budlender SC‚ acting on behalf of the Black Sash Trust‚ putting it to her that these work streams were "unlawful and irregular".

The exchange took place on Tuesday during an inquiry into the SASSA debacle.

Dlamini disagreed with Budlender.

"Those people were competent and diligent. I've not fought or taken any different decisions with previous CEOs‚ but now there is a comment that I have the sole responsibility of SASSA‚" Dlamini said‚ directing her response to her unsavoury relationship with Magwaza.

She told the inquiry that problems regarding the operation of the work streams started when Magwaza assumed the position of chief executive.

"There were no hiccups. Problems started when Magwaza became CEO. He had agreed to the establishment of the work streams when he was DG [Director General]."

Dlamini also accused Magwaza of telling one of his colleagues that he would terminate the contracts of the leaders of the work streams once he took the position of chief executive.

Budlender pressed Dlamini on why she had failed to include in her affidavit to the Constitutional Court her role in the formation of the work streams.