Minutes into a hearing on the social grants saga‚ social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was involved in a standoff with the legal counsel of her former director general.

Since the start of the inquiry Dlamini has been chastised by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe for not answering questions put to her.

Thursday's session was no different as Dlamini evaded a question on why she had failed to disclose "vital" information to former director general Zane Dangor‚ relating to the work streams she had set up to deal with the payment of social grants. She instead asked Dangor's counsel‚ Vincent Maleka SC‚ to repeat his question.

Maleka refused to repeat the question‚ telling Dlamini to listen attentively.

Dlamini charged at Maleka‚ accusing him of "making nuances".

"There are nuances you are making that I don't like‚" she said.