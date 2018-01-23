Social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is likely to face more tough questions on Tuesday at an inquiry into her role in the social grants crisis.

On Monday‚ Dlamini‚ who chose to testify in her home language‚ Zulu‚ defended her role in the establishment of work streams‚ which were to deal with challenges pertaining to the administering of social grants.

The inquiry started on Monday and is chaired by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe.

The inquiry is a directive of the Constitutional Court‚ which last year ordered that it be set up to determine Dlamini's roles and responsibilities as social development minister.

The court found that the inquiry was necessary to test allegations made about Dlamini's role in the grants crisis.