Former SA Social Security Agency (SASSA) chief executive Thokozani Magwaza has accused Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini of telling him to back off from the workstreams she had set up to deal with the administering of social grants.

"Mr Magwaza will say that you told him to focus on the day to day running of SASSA and leave the work of the workstreams you had established‚" Richard Solomon SC‚ acting on behalf of Magwaza‚ told Dlamini.

"How could I have said that a CEO must not be involved in the work of the workstreams?" Dlamini retaliated.

Dlamini is appearing before an inquiry into her role in the social grants crisis. She has maintained she did nothing wrong and that the workstreams set up to deal with the saga had been "competent and diligent" in their job.

She has told the inquiry that trouble started when Magwaza became chief executive.

Magwaza's counsel however‚ told Dlamini that he will testify that Dlamini had instructed SASSA to not interrupt the workstreams.