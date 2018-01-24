A Johannesburg man is in a critical condition after a road rage incident with another motorist turned ugly on Tuesday in Soweto.

The two taxi drivers started off by blocking each other’s right of way and ended up jumping out of their vehicles and engaging in a fist fight.

“During the boxing fight‚ according to the people who were there‚ the one driver could not stand the firing power of the other driver’s fists. He then decided to go back to his taxi and pulled out his firearm‚” said police Captain Mpande Khoza.

The suspect shot the victim three times – in the shoulder‚ stomach and hip‚ Khoza said.