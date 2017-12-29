Putting the top and down and cruising along a seaside road with the wind in your hair is an idyllic image - but not when your car is missing a roof‚ windscreen and more body panels than those that are intact.

An accident-damaged bakkie‚ with its missing parts crammed into the bin‚ was spotted during a seaside cruise by a Gauteng holidaymaker on Boxing Day.

Sonia Chambers‚ of Boksburg in Gauteng‚ had been passing through the coastal town of Port Shepstone when she spotted the battered bakkie.

“We had been on a road trip and were on our way to holiday in Warner Beach when we saw it...I couldn’t believe my eyes‚” she said.