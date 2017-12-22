A service delivery protest led to disruptions on the N6‚ blocking the road leading in and out of Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Motorists were stuck in winding traffic for hours as residents blocked the roads‚ singing protests songs.

"You cannot get in or out of town and I heard them talking to the cops. They are protesting against erratic supply of electricity. They may not have power over Christmas‚" said one motorist‚ who had been stuck in traffic for at least an hour.

Locals have reportedly been experiencing load shedding amid the municipality's mounting debt to the power supplier. Friday's protest kicked off around 9am on the busy stretch of road and‚ according to social media posts‚ had been scheduled to proceed until 12.

Shortly after midday‚ the crowd dispersed after the police fired teargas.