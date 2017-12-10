The Du Toitskloof mountain pass in the Western Cape has been closed after a helicopter crashed onto the road after flying into power cables.

The SANDF confirmed the crash in a brief statement‚ but provided no details‚ saying further details would be provided later.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said that the Oryx helicopter crash landed around 2pm causing major traffic delays in the area.

“I can confirm that an Oryx chopper went down. It is on the Worcester side of the Du Toitskloof Pass at the Klip River bridge‚” said Africa.

“There [were] overhead power cables that were struck and then the chopper went down.”

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that eight people were injured in the crash‚ one of them seriously.