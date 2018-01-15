A Durban man has narrowly survived an attack on Old North Coast Road‚ near Glen Anil‚ north of the city‚ on Sunday night.

This is the latest in a spate of similar incidents since late last year.

Siblings Amina and Abdhur Raheem Haffejee were killed when a boulder thrown from a bridge tore through their car on December 27.

Crisis Medical spokesman Kyle van Reenen said on Sunday that the man had been travelling toward Phoenix when a brick was thrown through his windshield.

“Luckily the driver did not sustain any serious injuries‚” he said.