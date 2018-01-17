11 Cape Town councillors face further investigation by DA

“There is still going to be an investigation to determine whether or not other people [mentioned in the Steenhuisen report] must be charged ... now the matter is before the federal legal commission‚ now the [commission] must do its work.”

Steenhuisen’s report was scathing about De Lille but also criticised August and Smit. All three were asked to make submissions why they should not resign.

On Sunday the party decided to charge De Lille. Instead she will face a disciplinary hearing which is set to be concluded within two months.

“The speaker and chief whip were asked to provide reasons why they shouldn’t be asked to resign. They provided reasons ... and the federal executive has decided not to ask them to resign pending the conclusion of various disciplinary processes in the City of Cape Town‚” said Van Damme.

The latest developments come as the opposition ANC has again moved a motion of no confidence in De Lille which is expected to be debated at a council meeting later this month.

DA federal council chairman James Selfe was quoted on Tuesday saying the party would not take action against councillors who supported the motion against De Lille.