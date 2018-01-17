Currently‚ the city has over 2‚000 accounts‚ owing the City over R1-billion. The Auditor General has reported that for the 2016/17 financial year‚ non-technical electricity losses amounted to over R1-billion and were due to theft‚ bypass of meters‚ illegal de-calibration of meters and damaged meters. “These payments go a long way in alleviating the heavy burden carried by many paying residents due to those who have the means to pay for City services‚ yet refuse to‚”Mashaba said.

On January 8‚ Mashaba was accompanied by chief of police in the city David Tembe and other senior officials in a blitz against illegal electricity connection and non-payment. On the day six people were arrested in relation to illegal connections and 18 were handed over to Home Affairs for not having proper documentation. Mashaba said that on Monday he met the new MMC of finance‚ Funzela Ngobeni‚ to discuss the importance of ensuring that the blitzes grow from strength to strength.

The previous MMC‚ Rabelani Dagada‚ has been suspended and removed as a councillor after allegations that he tried to influence tender processes to benefit his associates.