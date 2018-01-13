“Vindictiveness or a factional agenda” by mayor Patricia de Lille was responsible for the sudden death of Cape Town’s saturation policing solution to gangsterism.

The city council stabilisation unit‚ which contributed to a 24% drop in gang-related murders in the year during which it operated‚ was grounded by a lack of funding in June.

This was among a host of submissions made in a lengthy complaint about De Lille to DA party leader Mmusi Maimane. The dossier‚ compiled by mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith‚ sparked the investigation which may cost De Lille her job on Sunday.

The DA federal executive meets in Cape Town to consider De Lille’s submissions on why she should not be fired‚ made in response to damning findings about her administration by a fedex sub-committee chaired by parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen.

In the submissions‚ leaked by sources in the DA‚ Smith said the withdrawal of funding for the unit was “one of the most shameful and potentially embarrassing examples of poor judgment” by De Lille.

But De Lille denied that the stabilisation unit was disbanded. She told TimesLIVE: “The members were on a fixed-term contract for one year as part of a proof of concept. At the end of the contract period the funding was used to employ some of the members permanently.

“A total of 30 members are permanently employed and still work in the Manenberg and Hanover Park areas daily with the metro police’s gang and drug task team.

“In addition‚ R20-million was availed by the mayor in this financial year for a neighbourhood safety team. This allowed the city to employ 100 extra staff who focus on the two police stations with the highest crime rates‚ Delft and Mfuleni.