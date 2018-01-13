Patricia de Lille‚ whose job as mayor of Cape Town is on the line at Sunday’s meeting of the DA’s top brass‚ practises rampant nepotism and cronyism.

This is one of the allegations made to a federal executive sub-committee‚ chaired by chief whip John Steenhuisen‚ which investigated the breakdown of relations in the City of Cape Town’s DA caucus.

Steenhuisen’s report said: “There appears to be a large amount of related-party employment practices undertaken. This is an extremely unhealthy situation as it has the potential to expose the party to charges of nepotism and cadre deployment‚ something we are extremely critical of the ANC for.”

Mayoral committee member JP Smith made wide-ranging allegations of nepotism‚ cronyism‚ favouritism and interference in recruitment processes in a dossier about De Lille which he sent to party leader Mmusi Maimane last July. The dossier is in the possession of this publication.

He alleged that family members and friends of councillors had been employed in the offices of chief whip Shaun August and mayoral committee member Brett Herron‚ both members of De Lille’s faction.

De Lille’s sister‚ Veronica Paulse‚ was an executive support officer in Herron’s office‚ said Smith‚ and the mayor had engineered the appointment to the Cape Town Stadium management board of the unqualified daughter of a close friend.

The Steenhuisen report said when this appointment was halted by deputy mayor Ian Neilson‚ the mayor confronted him and “indicated that she would be expanding the board. This appears to have been done specifically to accommodate [the friend’s daughter].”