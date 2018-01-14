Church gives embattled 'Mama de Lille' a hero's welcome
A church in Cape Town gave mayor Patricia de Lille a hero's welcome on Sunday as it held a prayer service for her as the DA federal executive met to discuss her future.
Posters saying "Hands off the people's mayor"‚ "Mama de Lille 4 Cape Town" and "Mother of the poor‚ De Lille where you go we go" were waved as De Lille entered World Harvest Christian Ministries in Langa.
After warmly greeting officials and pastors outside the church‚ De Lille was welcomed by a cheering‚ ululating and dancing congregation inside.
The federal executive - the DA's decision-making and disciplinary body when the party congress and council are not in session - was meeting in Cape Town to discuss the report of a sub-committee chaired by parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen.
The sub-committee investigated numerous allegations of division in the City of Cape Town's DA caucus and on Sunday the federal executive was scheduled to discuss De Lille's arguments for why she should not be fired as mayor.
De Lille has proposed a mediation process involving all caucus members in a bid to save her job.
