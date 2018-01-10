ANC Eastern Cape provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane says it is all systems go for the ANC's 106th birthday celebration which will take place at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.

Speaking on Wednesday‚ Mabuyane said the mood was "phenomenal" and people were looking forward to the event.

“Since the national conference at Nasrec‚ people feel rejuvenated. They feel the ANC has been brought back to them. As a province‚ this is an opportunity to showcase why we are called the home of legends. We are going to live up to that standard‚” he said.

Asked about what the outcome of the NEC meeting under way at the East London International Conference Centre was likely to be ‚ Mabuyane said the meeting was about looking at the January 8 statement.

“We are not looking at any other surprises. The ANC is going to follow its processes for other issues.