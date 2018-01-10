Department of Military Veterans needs R489m to support veterans' education.

The Department of Military Veterans (DMV) needs about R489-million to assist 11‚600 veterans with their basic and tertiary education studies this year.

The DMV received 9‚645 applications for the 2018 academic year. Of these 4‚054 are new applications.

DMV acting Director-General Nontobeko Mafu said this on Wednesday at a joint media briefing with the South African National Military Veterans’ Association (SANMVA) in Pretoria.

“It should be noted however that the number is expected to rise to 11‚600 as 2‚015 continuing applicants from 2017 have not yet submitted their applications for assistance in 2018.”

Mafu said the DMV allocated R155-million for educational support and it needed R334-million to support the possible 11‚600 applicants.